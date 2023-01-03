‘Perhaps Kevin McCarthy is Never Going to Be the Speaker of the House’: Fox’s Pergram Proclaims McCarthy’s Doom After Failed Vote

Chad Pergram hypothesized that Kevin McCarthy’s failure to secure a majority vote for House Speaker could mean that the position will never be his.

The Fox News senior congressional correspondent spoke with John Roberts and Sandra Smith on Tuesday after the network projected the Congressional roll call will not provide the 218 votes McCarthy needed to become Speaker. McCarthy’s failure to clench the vote comes after heated meetings between him and hard-right congressional conservatives who’ve pledged their refusal to back him for Speaker.

In his analysis, Pergram said “I’ve not seen this much chaos on Capitol Hill in a long time,” noting that this has been the first time in about a century where the House did not elect a speaker on the first vote.

“We are kind of into uncharted territory here. Kevin McCarthy seems pretty steeled in his resolve that he will continue to ask for votes here,” said Pergram. “Some people have said to me, the past 24 hours or so, they say this demonstrates Kevin McCarthy is not ready to be Speaker, because if he was ready to be Speaker, he would have had this all nailed down a long time ago.”

Pergram continued by noting that McCarthy has been in position for House Speaker for years, but was never able to secure the votes he needed, and today’s vote was the culmination of that status quo.

“Perhaps Kevin McCarthy is just never going to be the Speaker of the House,” Pergram assessed.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com