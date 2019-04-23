Pete Buttigieg: ‘God Doesn’t Have a Political Party’

South Bend mayor and 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg answered a question about religion in politics last night by saying “God does not have a political party.”

Buttigieg has spent a lot of time talking about his Christian faith in recent days, and during his town hall event with CNN on Monday night, an audience member asked him how he plans on uniting Christians of all political leanings behind his campaign.

Buttigied responded that religion is a prickly matter for people in the LGBTQ community, but “the core of faith is regard for one another, and part of how God’s love is experienced…is in the way that we support one another and in particular support the least among us.”

“It couldn’t be more radically different than what I see in this White House, where there’s a lot of chest thumping and self-aggrandizing, not to mention abusive behavior,” Buttigieg said. “It’s just so different than what I get when I read scripture. And I get that one of the things about scripture is different people see different things in it. But at the very least we should be able to establish that God does not have a political party.”

Buttigieg has used many of his recent comments about faith to slam Vice President Mike Pence for his opposition to same-sex marriage and his past support for conversion therapy programs.

Watch above, via CNN.

