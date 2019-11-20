South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard fought it out on Wednesday night over differing foreign policy approaches at the end of MSNBC and The Washington Post’s 2020 Democratic Debate.

After Buttigieg defended the level of experience he would bring to the table if elected president, Gabbard called out his “inexperience in national security and foreign policy,” and panned him for being open to sending U.S. troops to Mexico. After Gabbard contrasted her political experience with Buttigieg’s, he accused her of taking his remarks “out of context,” and he eventually pivoted to attacking Gabbard for her meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

“Let’s also talk about judgment,” Buttigieg said. “I have, in my experience such as it is, whether you think it counts or not since it wasn’t accumulated in Washington, enough judgment that I would not have sat down with a murderous dictator like that.”

Gabbard responded by telling Buttigieg “you lack the courage to meet with both adversaries and friends.” As Gabbard said she would be like John F. Kennedy meeting with Nikita Khrushchev or Franklin Delano Roosevelt meeting with Joseph Stalin, Buttigieg drew gasps from the audience when he interjected “like Donald Trump, who met with Kim [Jong-un].”

Gabbard stopped in her tracks after Buttigieg’s jab, before she continued to defend her position on meeting with dictators.

Watch above, via MSNBC

