Pete Buttigieg defended Joe Biden on Fox News Sunday in response to questions about court-packing, saying Republicans are just trying to distract from the consequences of their Supreme Court push.

Chris Wallace asked about Biden not giving a firm answer in the past few weeks on court-packing, and how the former VP said at his ABC town hall last week — when asked if he’ll give his clear position before election day — “yes, depending on how they [the Republicans] handle this.”

“Here’s what I don’t understand about that answer,” Wallace said. “Millions of Americans are already voting. I believe 22 million plus have already voted, so of Joe Biden wants them to know what he’s going to do on the court, shouldn’t he have told them weeks ago?”

He also noted how Buttigieg himself talked about increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court during the primary.

Buttigieg said his position hasn’t changed and that he supports “bipartisan reform with the purpose of reducing the politicization of the court.”

He added, “We don’t want to allow this president to change the subject, which is what they’re always doing. They are all kinds of interesting questions about the future of the American judiciary, but right now as we speak, the pre-existing conditions coverage of millions of Americans might depend on what is about to happen in the Senate with regard to this justice. My marriage might depend on what is about to happen in the Senate with regard to this justice.”

Wallace jumped in as he continued and said the issue of packing the court is “not changing the subject,’ again asking if it’s fair to know where Biden stands.

Buttigieg noted Biden has said he’s “not a fan” of court-packing before again saying Team Trump is changing the subject to “talk about literally anything besides health care.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]