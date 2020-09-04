Pete Buttigieg appeared on Fox News Friday night to talk about the alleged comments from President Donald Trump disparaging fallen soldiers.

Buttigieg spoke with Fox’s Jon Scott, who asked him about the “strong words” in his tweets and said, “How do you know it’s accurate? How do you know it’s true?”

“That’s easy. This is a pattern we have seen from the president throughout his life,” Buttigieg said. “When he was a young man, he faked a disability so he could avoid serving when it was his turn. We watched him refer to prisoners of war like John McCain as losers with our own eyes. If you are watching this at home, here’s how willing Donald Trump is to insult your intelligence. Today he denied he ever called John McCain a loser. Again, if you’re watching this at home, grab your phone, go on Google, you can see video of him doing it. You can see a tweet of him doing it. So I think it’s pretty easy to figure out who to believe.”

He referenced Fox News’ own reporting confirming key details of the Atlantic report and said, “The president things people who play by the rules or people who sacrifice for others are suckers. He thinks people who pay their taxes are suckers. He seems to think Christians are suckers, he’ll just hold up the bible as a prop without ever seeming to look into it. This is part of a clear, consistent, repeated pattern of behavior, although I will say, these revelations about just how much this president disrespects the military do represent a new low.”

Scott asked about the denials from several current and former White House officials.

“Again, multiple sources confirmed this on multiple news organizations confirmed this,” Buttigieg shot back, “but if you don’t want to believe that, believe your own eyes, because this president has been disrespecting the military from the day that he let some sucker, and his view, go in his place to serve in Vietnam, because he didn’t want to.”

At one point Scott pointed out that John Bolton — who didn’t exactly leave the White House on friendly terms — has said he hadn’t heard comments like the ones described from the president’s mouth.

“This is a lot bigger than whether the president went to a ceremony or not. This is a fundamental disrespect that we have seen the president show. We’ve seen it with our own eyes in the statements he’s made to the public. It just turns out we’ve got a lot of people from inside the administration willing to reveal that behind-the-scenes it’s even worse,” Buttigieg said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

