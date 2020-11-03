Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg explained his reasoning for the numerous appearances he’s on Fox News before Election Day while also questioning the network’s editorial direction.

Buttigieg appeared on The View’s Election Day show Tuesday — during which Ana Navarro brought up his willingness to appear on Fox News, noting that “we don’t see a lot of Democrats” on that network. Navarro hailed the effectiveness of his arguments on the network, but nonetheless asked Buttigieg “why do you keep going on there and how do you stay so unflappable?”

Buttigieg began by saying, “the people controlling the content on that network, in my view, aren’t always being fair.” He went on to say, though, that even though most Fox viewers may not agree with him politically, it was imperative that he appear on the network and make the case for him and for Democrats before open-minded viewers.

“I can’t blame somebody for not supporting my perspective if they have literally never heard it,” he explained. “It’s my job to get that view in front of viewers who are tuning in in good faith.”

Buttigieg maintained his argument by saying the last four years have caused many people to reconsider where they stand politically, so “that gives us a moment to build a different coalition.”

I’m so excited about what can happen if we get some Republicans alongside independents and progressives in my own party, get them on the same page about some things. Whether we’re talking about the climate or racial justice or something like the pandemic. The pandemic doesn’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican. It’s a threat to all of us. We have to build some common ground here.

Watch above, via ABC.

