Fox News’ Pete Hegseth railed against Harvard students’ recent actions against allies of former president Donald Trump during a Fox & Friends segment that aired on Thursday.

Ever since Trump’s incitement of an insurrectionist mob that laid siege to the Capitol in an unlawful attempt to overturn his election defeat, Harvard students have been circulating a petition calling on the school to revoke their degrees for ex-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

The petition accuses the three of fueling “disinformation and mistrust” over the legitimacy of the 2020 election, which comes after months of Trump’s conspiracy theories about how the contest was supposedly corrupted by rampant voter fraud.

On Thursday, Hegseth beamed into Fox & Friends to talk about this, plus Harvard’s removal of Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) from their Institute of Politics Senior Advisory Committee after the congresswoman voted against certifying the 2020 election results. This entailed a package of Hegseth conducting man-on-the-street interviews with several Harvard students to get their opinions on these matters.

Most of the students Hegseth spoke to seemed to agree that Stefanik’s unsubstantiated attempts to erode public faith in the election disqualified her from her position on the board. When the segment ended, Hegseth groaned that the students seem to believe that the only “acceptable” conservatives are those who aren’t glaringly pro-Trump.

“If you have touched Trump, then you can’t be a part of the conversation,” Hegseth concluded. “They sound a lot like future CNN anchors, lot of little authoritarians when you talk to them, how they actually view 74 million people who voted for the president.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]