Pete Hegseth Praises Woman Who Filmed Herself Harassing Vaccine Messengers: ‘Good For Her, as They Mumble and Shuffle Away’

Fox News’s Pete Hegseth suggested on Tuesday that the door-to-door campaign to offer Covid-19 vaccines is part of a Democratic plot to collect people’s data in swing states.

The Fox host began the segment by showing a video of a woman filming two vaccine messengers at a residential complex in Los Angeles. In it, the woman repeatedly asks them who they are, and one of them replies they are checking to see if anyone would like to sign up for the vaccine.

“You don’t have a right to be in this building asking people,” says the woman, as the vaccine messengers are standing outside.

“It’s a violation of people’s HIPAA rights,” she falsely claimed to them with complete and utter confidence.

“You get out of this building now,” she continued, hectoring the women trying to help people receive a potentially life-saving vaccine. “You’re violating people’s privacy rights. Get out. Get out now!”

Hegseth was impressed.

“Good for her, as they mumble and stumble away,” he said.

The Fox host then suggested that left-wing groups like Action NC, which has sent vaccine messengers door-to-door in North Carolina, are part of a nefarious plot by Democrats to collect people’s information.

“What are they doing with all that data?” he asked.

A member of Action NC has said the group is seeking to vaccinate people who are homebound or who lack transportation.

For Hegseth, the vaccine messengers campaign isn’t about helping people, but rather, data-gathering and perhaps political canvassing:

It’s not just happening as we said in North Carolina. These vaxtivists seem to be targeting swing states. Hm. So convenient. Under the guise of protecting the community, they’ve been spotted in states like Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, and many others. But don’t worry. CNN says this is a nonpartisan effort. Quote: This group in Georgia learned their canvassing skills in the political arena. They volunteered for years with the Randolph county Democrat committee. Earlier this year the group wanted to build on momentum from the 2020 election and launched the programs nonpartisan vaccine effort. From Democrat canvasser to nonpartisan vaccine messenger. What an interesting career path. Let me ask you a question. When has a Democrat operative ever done something out of the kindness of their heart? And who is paying for this? Probably you and me. And why should we believe that this is a movement to protect the community and not a large scale ground campaign ahead of midterm and presidential elections?

Watch above via Fox News.

