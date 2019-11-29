Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth praised Donald Trump for tweeting a photo of his face photoshopped onto the shirtless body of Rocky Balboa, saying on Friday that protesters in Hong Kong look at the U.S. president like he’s Sylvester Stallone’s iconic boxing character.

Trump tweeted the photo on Wednesday with no caption and no context. The following day, Hong Kong demonstrators, who are fighting their government’s relationship with China in protests that started over a landmark extradition bill that would allow the special administrative region to ship off alleged criminals and dissidents to the mainland for trial.

Hegseth noted that the protesters are singing the U.S. national anthem in the streets and “are freedom-loving people who say China is a communist country that wants to crush us. There’s only one place on Earth that can support us, and that’s the United States.”

Actor Dean Cain, a frequent Fox News guest who was co-hosting the Black Friday edition of Fox & Friends, said he loves “that photo” and lauded the Hong Kong protesters and Trump for “trolling … there’s some trolling going on there. A-level trolling.”

“These protesters are saying [Trump] is a fighter for freedom. This is our guy. This is who we stand with,” Hegseth added. “[PRC dictator] Xi Jinping, who he’s trying to make a deal with, but he is ultimately an autocrat, a dictator. He controls China. He wants to control the world. That’s the Chinese dream.”

Hegseth continued by likening the president to the Rocky (1976) protagonist:

“They look at a guy like Trump and they see Rocky Balboa. They see a fighter for freedom. Our press here might mock him for it but that’s how protesters see him waiving the flag, singing the anthem, holding up that photo. What is going on in Hong Kong is immensely important and when you think about Thanksgiving it makes us grateful to be in a country where we really do live free.”

I initially thought this photo from Hong Kong was doctored. It’s real. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/63f0UIfBug — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 29, 2019

