Pete Hegseth took the lead on Fox & Friends by mockingly comparing President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa to a recent, smaller scale event Joe Biden had in Philadelphia.

The show spoke at length on Sunday about the president’s rally in Oklahoma, and while they took a glowing tone over the level of enthusiasm Trump still has with his base, they acknowledged that the president wasn’t able to fill the venue completely (which led to the cancellation of their overflow address). Addressing the empty seats, Jedidiah Bila said “Was I surprised? Not really, given what’s going on in the country. And if the stadium had been packed to the brim we’d have all of media would be having a conversation today on how it was irresponsible. So there’s always going to be a a story there. I think it was important for him to get out and make his message heard and to make a clear contrast between himself and Joe Biden, and that’s what I think he did effectively.”

Bila was clearly referring to the coronavirus, seeing as health experts have warned that the pandemic could see a second wave in America, and that Trump’s indoor rally had the potential of leading to a new outbreak. Indeed, the president’s campaign confirmed that six advance staffers who helped set up the event have tested positive for Covid-19.

Nonetheless, Hegseth leapt off of Bila’s comment in order to ridicule an event Biden recently had with a number of officials and businesspeople around Philadelphia. The event was more exclusive and had measures in place to promote social distancing, but the Trump campaign has been misleadingly characterized it as a rally, and Hegseth didn’t hesitate to advance that talking point.

Feel the excitement at the most recent @JoeBiden rally! pic.twitter.com/cqYRnel6cD — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) June 20, 2020

“Look at that rally from Uncle Joe! They can say all they want about how many people were in that stadium. The reality is he couldn’t fill a high school gym if he tried, let alone that event right there which is embarrassing, Whoever the comms director is should be fired. And it’s still not clear what the rules are inside that white circle. But that’s the contrast, ultimately, the enthusiasm is clear…”

Watch above, via Fox News.

