Peter Navarro leveled a brutal attack on a former colleague from the Trump administration, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Navarro, who served as a trade adviser to President Donald Trump, appeared on Newsmax Tuesday night for a segment on President Joe Biden’s posture towards China.

During the interview, Navarro appeared in front of a large blowup of a photo depicting Trump shaking hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House in 2020, following the signing of a trade agreement between the U.S. and China. Navarro was Trump’s trade adviser at the time of the deal.

“Keep in mind that every one of these Chinese guys know that there is a Wuhan virus hot on the loose and they might be infected,” Navarro said, commencing his tour of the photo. “This guy’s the ambassador to China. He was known affectionately inside the White House as the guy who gave a panda bear to congressman that had a listening device on it.”

Navarro continued introducing the Chinese officials, before arriving at Mnuchin.

“And of course Steve Mnuchin was the guy who set the whole thing up, he was the Neville Chamberlain of our time.”

Chamberlain was prime minister of the United Kingdom at the start of the Second World War, and is best known for pursuing a catastrophic policy of appeasement towards Germany.

Navarro went on to herald Trump’s dealmaking prowess, but also noted that the 2020 trade deal with China was a complete failure.

The bad blood between Navarro and Mnuchin goes way back. In 2018, Navarro reportedly cursed out Mnuchin for his handling of trade talks with China.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

