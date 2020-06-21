CNN’s Jake Tapper had a wild interview with White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday, part of which involved the latter being grilled over his insinuation that China deliberately “created” the coronavirus pandemic.

Between trashing John Bolton and claiming that President Donald Trump’s “slow the testing” campaign rally comments were “tongue in cheek,” Navarro was asked by Tapper what the administration is doing to prepare for a coronavirus second wave. As Navarro praised Trump’s leadership and bashed China for how they “foisted this on us,” he swiftly took things up a notch by saying “China created this pandemic.”

“They hid the virus. They created that virus. And they sent over hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens here to spread that around and around the world,” he said. “Whether they did that on purpose, that’s an open question. But that’s a fact.”

After Tapper pressed Navarro on the pitfalls of reopening the economy without mass testing available, he moved to clarify and asked, “Did I just hear you say China created this virus?”

“You did not hear me wrong,” Navarro answered. “That virus was a product of the Chinese Communist Party. And until we get some information about what happened in those labs what, happened in that wet market, we know that that virus was spawned in China. That is what I mean: spawned in China.”

“But you think it was purposely created?” Tapper asked.

“That’s an open question,” Navarro said, which prompted Tapper to ask him if he had evidence for that. This prompted Navarro to tell Tapper to take his questions to the Chinese, and the CNN host answered that he’d “love” to ask those questions to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the past, the Trump administration has repeatedly flirted with the idea that Covid-19 was artificially created by the Chinese instead of emerging as a natural occurrence. In the meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the U.S. intelligence committee have both been skeptical over the manmade virus idea.

Watch above, via CNN.

