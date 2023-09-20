Peter Navarro Reveals Trump Paid $300,000 of His Legal Bills: ‘I Wasn’t One of the Wealthy Guys in the Trump Administration’

Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro revealed on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump paid roughly $300,000 of his legal bills to fight charges of contempt of Congress.

During a tense interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Navarro — who was convicted of contempt of Congress this month — revealed that Trump paid “about $300,000” of his legal fees, which were “well in excess of six [hundred thousand dollars].”

He continued:

This will be a million-dollar case, and Ari, part of the problem here is this lawfare, this notion of that if you can’t put me in prison, you can at least bankrupt me. I’m not a wealthy guy. I wasn’t one of the wealthy guys in the Trump administration. All I ever did was create jobs, save lives, and settle labor strikes, and I thought I did the honorable productive service to this country, and now I’m stuck with a lot of legal bills.

After Melber asked Navarro whether he had asked Trump to pay for the $300,000 of legal bills, Navarro replied, “Sure, certainly. Look, he’s been a rock on this, ok?”

Navarro went on, “This quibble about what a formal invocation looks like is gonna be a big part of appeals for us. Look, our view is, first of all, it’s presumptive. Second of all, every other White House, senior White House aide that ever got subpoenaed by the Pelosi Congress had privilege invoked. Some got letters, some didn’t, but it was invoked. Nobody ever got challenged.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

