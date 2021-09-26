Pfizer CEO Says They’re ‘Days’ Away From Giving FDA Data on Vaccines for Kids: ‘If They Approve It, We Will Be Ready’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla provided an update on the pharmaceutical company’s plan to rollout coronavirus vaccines for children.

Last week, Pfizer announced their latest vaccine trials showed a significant level of effectiveness among kids aged 5 to 11, and that they will seek emergency use authorization from the FDA. When Bourla spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about Pfizer’s efforts on Sunday, he was asked when children should be eligible for the vaccine.

“I think we are going to submit this data pretty soon. It’s a question of days, not weeks,” Bourla said. “Then it is up to FDA to be able to review the data and come to their conclusions and approve it or not. If they approve it, we will be ready with our manufacturing to provide this new formulation of the vaccine.”

Bourla concluded by explaining how the vaccine for children would operate with a different formulation, and that comes after Pfizer said their vaccine worked for kids when it was provided in smaller doses during their trials.

