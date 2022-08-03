Phillies TV Announcer Bizarrely Recalls Fond Memory of Pete Rose’s Bat: ‘Hardest Wood I’ve Ever Touched’

The Philadelphia Phillies broadcasters suffered from a major flub last night while attempting to describe a baseball bat live on air. The team faced off against the Atlanta Braves in an unfortunate game that ended in defeat for the Phillies, 13-1.

While Phillies broadcasters narrated the game, commentators, Rubén Amaro Jr. and Tom McCarthy began sharing stories in an attempt to fill air time while players were preparing to take the mound.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Crossing Broad, Amaro Jr. made quite the statement when discussing a former Phillies legend, outfielder Pete Rose.

“Interestingly, Pete Rose used to use a bat that was manufactured in Japan,” Amaro Jr. recalled. “The Mizuno bat, when I was bat boy for the Phillies.”

“Oh, really,” McCarthy said.

“It was the hardest wood I’ve ever touched,” Amaro Jr. replied, earnestly.

“It was the hardest wood I’ve ever touched” – Ruben Amaro Jr pic.twitter.com/WwZCf0YFiL — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) August 3, 2022

When the clip began to circulate after last night’s game, Amaro Jr. retweeted the video, saying, “This is awesome!”

Pete Rose played for the Phillies from 1979 to 1983 and believe it or not, the “hardest wood” Amaro Jr. referenced is still available. Signed Mizuno bats from the player are going for over $1,000 dollars on auction websites like ebay.

