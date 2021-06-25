Philonise Floyd Emotionally Speaks After Chauvin Sentencing: ‘George Is Not Here, But His Spirit Lives Here’

The family of George Floyd spoke Friday after Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for murder.

His brother Philonise Floyd started by saying he “begged for justice for my brother, some type of accountability.”

“We all live together in this world, and we all want to be able to work together in this world,” he said.

Floyd was particularly emotional talking about George’s daughter Gianna, before thanking all the activists who spoke up and gave this case international attention.

“We need to stand up and fight,” he continued. “Can’t get comfortable. Because when you get comfortable, people forget about you. So the legend will still live on. George is not here, but his spirit lives here. Breonna Taylor is not here, but the spirit still lives here. Eric Garner is not here, spirit’s still right here.”

