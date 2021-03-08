Philonise Floyd is calling for the conviction of Derek Chauvin, as the former Minneapolis police officer is about to stand trial for his role in the death of Philonise’s brother, George Floyd.

Floyd and attorney Benjamin Crump gave a joint interview to MSNBC’s Craig Melvin on Monday, with Chauvin’s trial about to get underway.

“We all want justice. We are all looking for a conviction,” Floyd said.

Melvin asked Floyd what he thinks the hardest part of the trial will be.

“Just sitting in there, just looking, and then just making sure that — hoping that these jurors, like — as you have seen the video,” Floyd said. “My brother was tortured to death while he had a smirk on his face. And if you can’t get justice in America for that, what can you get justice for?”

Crump used his time to outline the prosecution of the case, and he said that the defense’s strategy will be based on attacking George Floyd’s character to “distract people from the facts.” When the interview turned back to Philonise and whether the trial will be a step toward justice and closure, he repeated his call for Chauvin to be convicted.

“That was a modern-day lynching,” he said. “My brother should still be here…He was a living human being who was killed in broad daylight in front of people who was trying to render aid, but nobody accepted that, nobody.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]