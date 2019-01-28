Photographer Captures Cryptic Note on John Bolton’s Notepad During Briefing: ‘5000 Troops to Colombia’

On Monday, the White House held its first press briefing in over a month, During that briefing, a photographer caught a note written on National Security Advisor John Bolton‘s notebook that was not visible to reporters in the room.

It read: “5,000 troops to Colombia.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on what happened.

“Wolf, we want to draw your attention to one other thing that happened at the White House briefing earlier this afternoon,” he explained. “John Bolton, the National Security Adviser, was caught on camera. A photographer took a picture of this note pad…Notice on the second line, it says ‘5,000 troops to Colombia.'”

Acosta added that in just CNN’s producers were able to get a statement from the White House.

Acosta continued on: “That very brief statement in response to this question about what that was all about essentially said as the president has said, all options are on the table when it comes to the situation in Venezuela.”

He further noted that when asked for comment by a CNN producer, the White House is not knocking down the cryptic line on Bolton’s notebook “as potentially being an option for the United States in dealing with this crisis that’s unfolding in Venezuela.”

“Very significant — very significant, indeed,” Wolf Blitzer said, in response to the report.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com