Piers Morgan Calls AOC ‘Uniquely Irritating’ and Compares Her to Meghan Markle

Cohosts of The Five discussed recent remarks made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in a New York Magazine interview about November’s midterm elections.

“If the president does pursue and start to govern decisively using executive action and other tools at his disposal, I think we’re in the game,” she said. “But if we decide to just kind of sit back for the rest of the year and not change people’s lives — yeah, I do think we’re in trouble. So I don’t think that it’s set in stone. I think that we can determine our destiny here.”

Piers Morgan offered his reaction.

“If you were thinking of how things could possibly get worse for Joe Biden, it would be to embrace AOC with that annoying, squeaky voice which makes me wanna–feel like I wanna grate my head against a cheese grater,” he said.”

“I find it a-peeling,” joked Greg Gutfeld.

“I think she’s uniquely irritating,” Morgan continued. “And of course, she represents this ultra-left, ultra-woke mentality, you know? It could only get worse if you piled Meghan Markle in with her and the pair of them came to Biden and said, ‘You’re gonna do it our way.'”

Morgan argued that Democrats appear headed for a rough November and that could be made worse if Biden “embraces anything that AOC is currently preaching.”

He said, “If I was Biden, I would completely ignore her.”

Morgan has raised eyebrows in the past for going on rants about Markle and has attacked her on many occasions. After Oprah Winfrey interviewed Markle and her husband Prince Harry, Morgan accused Markle of lying about her mental health struggles.

Watch above via Fox News.

