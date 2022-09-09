Piers Morgan joined Fox News’s top-rated show The Five on Friday to discuss King Charles III’s address earlier in the day and ended his analysis by calling for Charles to strip his son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of their royal titles.

“And then, of course, going to Harry and Meghan, not referring to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, just saying and Harry and Meghan. You know, my love to you as you continue to build your lives in another country. Can you translate that?” Judge Jeanine Pirro asked Morgan referring to the remarks from the new king.

“Well, yes, I think I can. It’s very clear to me that what the new King Charles the third, was saying was that William is his eldest son and heir, and he will have a lot of titles, including Prince of Wales. And he is very much the future along his side of this new slimmed-down monarchy. And he has another son called Harry. He didn’t give him his title. And Harry has this wife called Meghan and, alright, he said he used the word love, but they’re building their life outside in another country,” Morgan responded, adding:

And I think beneath all this, there was a pretty clear message from Charles that he’s getting a bit fed up with this rival royal family based in California, spray gunning the royals and the monarchy whenever it suits him for huge personal enrichment from companies like Netflix and Spotify. And I think he’s saying, look, the future of this monarchy under me for now is going to be William and his family, who have been impeccably behaved while all this nonsense has been going on.

“But they say that for families that these kind of seismic events can either pull people together or make things ten times worse. I’m seeing no sign other than it’s got a lot worse,” Morgan continued.

“Harry went up to Balmoral on his own. I was told that Meghan Markle was going to go with him and that plan was stopped by people up in Scotland,” Morgan continued.

“Harry left at about 8:00 in the morning. He didn’t even stay for breakfast with his family. He’s been at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, literally half a mile from his brother, and they were once so close. As we know, he didn’t even say hello to him,” he added.

“They didn’t meet, didn’t say hello. There’s the most gigantic rift now at the very heart of our new monarch. Charles is distraught. He’s incredibly hurt by what’s been happening with his son and his daughter-in-law. And so he’s putting all his chips on William. And I think it’s the right thing to do. If I were him, I’d go further. I would strip Meghan and Harry of all their titles, period. Done. Take them away,” Morgan, who has been a frequent critic of Harry and Meghan, concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

