Piers Morgan spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain over criticism of Meghan Markle that prompted an uproar.

The Daily Mail editor-at-large said he thought Princess Diana, who he knew personally, would be “horrified” by the allegations of racism in the royal family — which he described as smears of the Queen.

In a lengthy interview for Carlson’s show on streaming network Fox Nation, Morgan stood by his belief that Markle is not telling the truth about her experience with racism in the royal family.

He praised Prince Harry for serving in the British military, before dismissing him as “this whiny brat in his mid-30s complaining his dad isn’t still financing everything that he does.”

And Morgan went so far as to say Princess Diana, mother of Harry, would have been “horrified” by the suggestion that the Queen is in charge of a racist institution.

“I knew Princess Diana well,” he said. “I think she would be horrified by the split between Harry and his brother, by the schism now between Harry and the royal family generally, by the appalling smearing of the Queen, which is already causing damage in some of the Commonwealth countries, who are buying into this outrageous lie that the Queen is somehow racist, presiding over a racist institution.”

Morgan took aim throughout the interview at what he described as the hypocrisy of Markle and Prince Harry profiting off of their relation to the royal family while indicting it in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Would they be getting the Oprah Winfrey, two-hour whine-a-thon slot if they weren’t royal? No,” Morgan said.

“Their entire existence is now being financed by their royal connection,” he continued. “The same royal connection which they spent nearly two hours lambasting on global television and saying how much they hate it. It’s not just inconsistent, it’s not just hypocritical, it’s actually shameful. And to do this to the Queen, who has barely put a foot wrong in 68 years of dutiful service to my country… she is a respected woman because she’s earned that respect.”

