Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds Hits One of the Strangest Triples You’ll Ever See

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds hit one of the weirdest triples ever seen at Wrigley Field or anywhere else for that matter.

Facing Chicago Cubs reliever Rowan Wick in the top of the seventh, the lefty took an awkward swing at a cut-fastball just off the inside part of the plate.

To say Reynolds did not get good wood on the pitch is an understatement, as the ball’s exit velocity was just 49 miles per hour. It landed fair in the back of the infield’s dirt on the third base side. From there, it rolled into foul territory toward the left field wall.

What a smart baseball play. Bryan Reynolds triple pic.twitter.com/IrHsENBnsq — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 22, 2022



The Cubs infield had the shift on for Reynolds, which meant the left side of the infield was fairly open. Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom chased the ball down and threw to second in a futile and ultimately misguided attempt to nab Reynolds who was in well ahead of the throw. Reynolds blew past second base and ran to third, which no one was covering.

On the replay, Reynolds can be seen booking it between first and second because he saw no Cubs were even near third. By the time Wisdom’s throw arrived at second, Reynolds ran by the bag and headed for third. Shortstop Nico Hoerner tried to keep pace with Reynolds in a vain effort to receive a throw from second that never came.

Reynolds had just hit one of the more bizarre triples, or any hits, really in MLB history.

The Pirates would go on to win 4-3.

