Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and repeatedly pressed her on a number of big issues related to the DOJ that have arisen over the past week.

Given the reporting about the Andrew McCabe case and President Donald Trump’s not being happy he wasn’t charged, Wallace asked, “Does [POTUS] think that Mccabe should be prosecuted?”

Conway said that Trump is unhappy with a two-tiered justice system, calling McCabe a leaker and a liar who should be held accountable.

Wallace again asked, “Does the president think the McCabe case should be reopened and he should be prosecuted?”

Conway pointed to a number of other issues the DOJ is focused on but Wallace said, “Please answer my question.”

“Does the president think the McCabe case be reopened?” he again asked.

“The president thinks that Andy McCabe should have been punished because he lied and he led several times to the investigators and many people feel the same way,” Conway responded.

Wallace moved on to pressing Conway over Bill Barr’s public comments that the president’s tweeting about ongoing cases make his job impossible to do. He asked, “Will Mr. Trump, going forward, respect Barr’s request for him to stop commenting on current cases, whether it’s in terms of on the air, public statements, or tweets?”

Conway emphasized that Barr hasn’t accused Trump of calling him to intervene in a case.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]