‘Political War Crime!’ Jesse Watters Goes Ballistic After Latest Trump Indictment, Argues No One Cares About Jan. 6th

Fox News’s top-rated host, Jesse Watters, raged at the latest 4-count indictment against former President Donald Trump — which dropped on Tuesday — while on The Five. Watters argued that “sex and bribes” would be an actual scandal, while charging Trump over Jan. 6th and retaining classified documents are akin to “lawfare.”

“You also have Jan. 6th, and I feel comfortable speaking for Jessica,” Watters began, referring to Jessica Talov.

“You really shouldn’t,” Tarlov shot back with a laugh.

“Then I’ll speak for the rest of the country that has their head on straight. Not everybody believes January 6th was Hiroshima. Not everybody believes that,” he continued.

“No one thinks that,” Tarlov replied.

“We talk to people on the street all the time. A lot of people don’t even know what January 6th was. And for the people that watched it on TV, they’re over it,” Watters declared, adding:

They don’t see it as a holy day the way you guys do. Again, the documents case and I’m talking about what Biden did with it, what Trump did with it. Regular Americans on Main Street aren’t fussing over where the documents went. They really don’t care. It doesn’t affect them. In the nineties, you had sex. It was titillating. People were very focused on it. It was a different culture back then. If you find cash bribes that go into Biden’s offshore bank accounts, that’s going to light up the country. That is a cash bribe from a foreign company that’s in the bank account. Goodbye, OK sex and cash bribes. That’s going to do it. Documents and January 6th. It’s not going to do it. You have another thing. Greg said it. This is like lawfare. They call it legal warfare. If this was political, this would be like a political war crime. This is overkill. This is political germ warfare. These are political war crimes. It’s an atrocity. It’s like not just dropping one atomic bomb. You drop 15 dozen, Jessica, enough is enough. This is the establishment terrified of Donald Trump’s reelection because of all the money that’s going to dry up and all the influence. And you know what? They’re terrified of the payback. And that’s what this is about.

“What happens if you trigger a reelection by Donald Trump and he gets in there?” Watters asked in an ominous tone.

“You think he’s not going to go after the Bidens? He might go after Dr. Jill at this point, after you’ve been rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer, turning his life upside down. Payback is going to be a you know what? And you guys started it,” he concluded.

