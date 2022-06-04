Politico Reporter Sounds Alarm on ‘a Lot of White Folks from the Suburbs’ Becoming Poll Workers to Target ‘Heavily Minority Districts’

Reporter Heidi Przybyla sounded the alarm on Saturday over “White folks from the suburbs” potentially “targeting” heavily-minority and Democratic-leaning districts with Republican poll workers.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Velshi, Przybyla described recent audio recordings she obtained and reported on for Politico this week which contained GOP strategists speaking with Michigan activists about inserting Republicans as poll workers and having them report suspicious behavior to similarly right-leaning lawyers.

In the audio recordings, Przybyla said she heard lots of talk about the 2020 presidential election being rigged against former President Donald Trump and claimed the GOP is targeting “hardcore MAGA folks” who see these efforts as a response to that election.

In one of the recordings, Matthew Seifried, the RNC’s election integrity director in Michigan, described future plans by saying, “it’s going to be an army.”

“Being a poll worker, you just have so many more rights and things you can do to stop something than [as] a poll challenger,” he said at another point, according to the Politico report.

Przybyla sounded the alarm about “a lot of White folks from the suburbs” moving in on polling centers in non-Republican friendly counties in the midterms and beyond.

“What you are going to see here visually is a lot of White folks from the suburbs coming in and trying to administer, or actually having these official positions administering elections in these heavily minority districts,” she said.

Przybyla said a “hotline” could also be set up as part of a new “architecture” that conservatives like Steve Bannon have been pushing for:

This is an entire architecture, Steve Bannon has been talk about this for months on his podcast, that he wants MAGA loyalists to become the worker bees of the election system. So what you would have here is this happening in a about battleground states and based on my reporting in Michigan, I can only speak for what is happening in Michigan, there was also talk of creating a nationwide district attorney network of friendly district attorneys who then could be contacted and pulled into this.

Watch above via MSNBC.

