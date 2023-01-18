Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Neil Cavuto on Fox News Wednesday and after a conversation about the debt ceiling, Cavuto asked Pompeo about his intentions to run for president.

“In the meantime, you’re running for president, aren’t you?” slipped in Cavuto.

“Good, Neil. Yeah. Nice try. Yeah, I like that. I like that little passive-aggressive. Perfect. We’re doing all the things that one would do to get to get ready. But we’re, we’re still trying to figure our way through it. We don’t have anything to announce today,” replied Pompeo.

“Would it be impacted at all by Donald Trump?” asked Cavuto.

“I mean, he is running. He’s the only announced candidate. You know, you worked with him. And obviously he has said of Ron DeSantis, of course, if he runs it, it’s to paraphrase, it would be a little disloyal. He’s done a lot for them. Do you feel that way?” Cavuto added.

“Oh, goodness no,” replied Pompeo.

“Well, I was incredibly loyal to America and to the work that President Trump wanted done. The American people will decide who the next Republican nominee is, and anybody who throws their hat in the ring has the responsibility to go out, compete, make their case, make the arguments to the people of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. And let the American people sort through who they think got to lead this country forward,” concluded Pompeo.

“See, I thought it catch you off guard, secretary, but obviously I did not. But very good seeing you. Have a good have a good week,” Cavuto replied, ending the interview.

Watch above via Fox News

