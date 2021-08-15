Pompeo on Afghanistan Falling: Biden Admin ‘Abandoned the Global Stage in Favor of Climate Change’ and Critical Race Theory

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the fall of Afghanistan can be ascribed in part to the Biden administration “abandon[ing] the global stage,” and specifically mentioned critical race theory.

Chris Wallace brought up the fall of Saigon, given the parallels between that infamous day and what’s currently happening in Afghanistan. He asked Pompeo, “What do you think the fall of Afghanistan is going to say to our allies and to our enemies, and what you think it’s going to mean for our image of ourselves?”

Pompeo said it shows weak leadership from the Biden administration:

This is in the context of a Biden administration that has basically abandoned the global stage in favor of climate change. They’ve been focused on critical race theory while the embassy is at risk. That didn’t happen during our four years.

The Biden administration is facing overwhelming criticism for the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, given predictions from President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken that absolutely did not come to pass.

Wallace pressed Pompeo on the agreement to withdraw forces the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year, and asked him if he regretted giving the Taliban legitimacy.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com