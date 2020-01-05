Pompeo Questioned on Whether Trump Admin Would Seek Further Authorization from Congress on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a series of ambiguous answers when asked if President Donald Trump’s administration would seek Congressional authorization for any further action involving Iran.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos used part of his interview with Pompeo on Sunday to press him on Trump critics who say that the president was out of line by authorizing the fatal strike on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani without giving notice to Congress. To this point, Stephanopoulos asked Pompeo if Trump thinks Congressional Democrats “can’t be trusted” and shouldn’t be notified of these kinds of actions.

“I hope we’ll get support from every leader all across America,” Pompeo answered. He eventually insisted that “we’ll keep them informed, we’ll do all that’s required, we provided notice to them under the War Powers resolution. We’ll continue to do that.”

Stephanopoulos continued by asking Pompeo if Trump will go before Congress before taking additional military action against Iran.

“We’ll do everything required under the law to bring us in compliance with all the relevant constitutional legal provisions with respect to our duties to the legislative branch,” Pompeo answered.

“Does that mean you will seek new authorization or no?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“We have all the authority we need to do what we’ve done to date and we’ll continue to do things appropriately,” Pompeo responded. “We’ve been consistent about that, there’s no reason to expect anything different going forward.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]