Post-Mueller Report, Ari Melber’s The Beat Goes On… to Crush CNN in the Ratings

MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber dominated CNN’s second hour of Wolf Blitzer in June, doubling its rival in total viewers in June, according to Nielsen ratings.

The Ari Melber-hosted hour attracted 1.3 million total viewers with Melber’s mix of political analysis, legal expertise, and appreciation of hip-hop, more than doubling Blitzer’s 638,000 sets of eyeballs for the hour.

Melber also topped his hirsute competition in the key adults 25-54 demographic, attracting an average of 161,000 of the coveted advertiser targets, to 141,000 for CNN’s offering.

According to a press release from MSNBC, this is the 24th consecutive month of Melber toasting Blitzer in the timeslot.

