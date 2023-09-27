‘Poverty Is The Excuse’: Fox News Anchors Claim ‘Woke-Led Policies’ Caused Philadelphia Mass Shoplifting

During a Wednesday segment on Outnumbered, the Fox News roundtable of anchors dismissed poverty as an “excuse” for the mass shoplifting that took place in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday night, dozens were arrested for participating in mass looting small businesses and department stores in Philadelphia, according to police. The accused looters themselves filmed a lot of the events and posted the video on social media. A security guard was injured as a result of an assault during one incident.

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened the discussion by noting the looters were stealing luxury products, such as Air Jordan shoes and iPhones, not essential items like food. Emily Compagno agreed with her fellow host, adding that “wokeism” led to the mass theft.

“It is characterized as a poverty-led crime so that anyone asking to crack down is all of a sudden sort of, you know, cruel and callous,” said Compagno. “It has nothing to do with poverty. It has to do with a thrill seeking entertainment.”

She added, “Woke-led policies that result in these teenagers being able to run amok and film it all and laugh hysterically for the dopamine rush. And that is absolutely destroying our cities and putting people at risk.”

Tammy Bruce then argued that mass looting creates an environment of poverty and food deserts because businesses no longer want to operate in a region where their employees and merchandise are not safe.

“We’ve got a dynamic where the Democrats have been arguing for this, promoting it, but mostly it’s about the food argument and poverty is the excuse. It is the alibi to allow individuals to feel like they’re doing the right thing or it’s reparations. We’ve heard that argument. And, of course, that ruins people’s lives as well,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com