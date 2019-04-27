Poway, CA Mayor Speaks on Synagogue Shooting, Says Suspect ‘Definitely Someone With Hate in Their Heart’

Steve Vaus, the mayor of Poway, California, spoke to CNN this afternoon after authorities responded to the shooting at Chabad of Poway synagogue.

“We’re a community that just a week ago all faiths came together just before Easter and Passover to find common ground. And it was a fabulous event,” Vaus said. “For this senseless tragedy to come so few days later breaks my heart.”

He mentioned he’s heard an unconfirmed report that there is one fatality.

Anchor Ana Cabrera noted that so far they’ve confirmed there are multiple injuries and people have been brought to the hospital.

Vaus said he has heard from people on the scene that the shooter “was engaged by people in the congregation and those brave people certainly prevented this from being a much worse tragedy.”

When Cabrera asked what he wants the community to know, the mayor said, “I want them to know that the scene is safe. The subject is in custody. And this community like it always does will come together and support these folks, that is just the quality that is in our DNA.”

Cabrera also asked what they know about the suspect detained by authorities. Vaus said this in response:

“I don’t know much about the person. I have heard that this was definitely someone with hate in their heart. Hate towards our Jewish community. And that just will not stand.”

“So is it your understanding,” Cabrera asked, “that this shooting, this place of worship, was a target because it was a synagogue?”

“Yes, ma’am,” he responded.

