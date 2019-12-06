Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara today spoke with Jake Tapper about what Rudy Giuliani is up to this week.

Tapper brought up comments from Democratic congresswoman Jackie Speier saying GIuliani’s “potentially breaking the law.” Bharara wasn’t willing to go that far, but remarked, “What he is doing is increasing jeopardy for himself, he’s also making it harder for the president to put forth his arguments.”

He elaborated:

“The tweets that he sent and all the statements he’s been making… he’s making the point that everything that Donald Trump cared about and the references to corruption that Donald Trump says is the reason why, broadly speaking, he wanted there to be an investigation with respect to Ukraine, it was all related to Joe Biden and to Hunter Biden, making it clearer than it’s ever before… that corruption was synonymous with investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden, and that undercuts one of the most broad-sweeping and significant defenses of the president. So he’s making trouble for himself certainly, but he’s also making trouble for the president.”

On Thursday, Giuliani sent out tweets railing against impeachment and saying, “The conversation about corruption in Ukraine was based on compelling evidence of criminal conduct by then VP Biden, in 2016, that has not been resolved and until it is will be a major obstacle to the US assisting Ukraine with its anti-corruption reforms.”

…to the US assisting Ukraine with its anti-corruption reforms. The American people will learn that Biden & other Obama administration officials, contributed to the increased level of corruption in Ukraine between 2014 to 2016. This evidence will all be released very soon. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2019

Bharara told Tapper that while reasonable people around Trump may be recommending he cut Giuliani, POTUS probably still wants him because he wants a lawyer on TV fiercely defending him and “throwing up so much dust” like a “show TV lawyer.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

