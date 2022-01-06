Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said that videos that provided “proof” that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was similar to getting footage of the existence of Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Appearing on Thursday’s Craig Melvin Reports on MSNBC, Brinkley said, “We have film footage of what happened on Jan. 6, and we have proof. Dwight Eisenhower, during World War II, made sure all the Holocaust camps were filmed. So we’ve got the film footage so we’re now combatting conspiracy theorists, deniers, and some Trumpeteers.”

Under Eisenhower, who later became America’s 34th president, U.S. troops filmed the liberation of multiple concentration camps, including those at Ohrdruf and Dachau.

“But my worry is what do we call this and make sure we honor this day, this dark-stain day every day, so we got to keep saying ‘Jan. 6,’” said Brinkley. “I think this is like Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor, it is like the 9/11 tragedy, and we also need to not be afraid to call it the Trump Insurrection of Jan. 6 because, in the end, all roads to what went wrong went that day lead to Donald Trump’s ill-behavior, his anti-democratic stance he took, the Big Lie, after the presidential election tallies came in, and Joe Biden had won by millions of votes.”

Disclosure: The late paternal grandfather of the writer of this article survived Dachau.

