White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appeared on Fox News to attack the impeachment inquiry, and also admit the White House thinks it’s likely President Donald Trump gets impeached.

“We are still obviously hopeful everybody will come to their senses and realize the president did nothing wrong. But we are prepared for an impeachment to happen,” Grisham told anchor Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom Friday.

“Nancy Pelosi has made it very very clear the House Democrats are going to vote. Starting from the beginning with all of their closed-door meetings and the way they have had their selective leaks with witnesses this has been set up to impeach the president. It is something we’re expecting,” she continued.

“Listening to your answers there, it seems as if you have concluded it is a foregone conclusion as well,” Hemmer commented.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a foregone conclusion, but we’re expecting it, yes,” Grisham said.

Grisham went on to say Trump has made it clear how he feels about impeachment, saying “you just have to look at his Twitter feed.”

“This is a sham and a kangaroo court. This is unjust and unfair,” Grisham said.

Grisham also said Trump telling The Washington Examiner that he might hold a “fireside chat” live reading for the Ukraine call transcript was a serious suggestion, but Grisham no details on the logistics of that suggestion.

Watch above, via Fox News.

