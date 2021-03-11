Prince William addresses claims made in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfreyhttps://t.co/O1bkTEC25P pic.twitter.com/MtzMGRUGHa — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 11, 2021

Prince William has denied allegations of racism that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leveled at the royal family during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During an outing in east London, William said he hasn’t spoken to his brother about his interview yet, “but I will be.” He was then asked if the royal family is racist, to which, he answered: “We are very much not a racist family.”

The question comes after Harry and Markle’s interview produced shocking revelations against the royal family, not the least of which was their claim that there were concerned conversations in Buckingham Palace about the skin color of their son, Archie.

William’s comments follow Queen Elizabeth II’s statement that the royal family was “saddened” by the struggles for the estranged couple, and that their racially-charged allegations were “concerning.”

Watch above, via BBC.

