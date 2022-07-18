Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Colbert Staffers Arrested Near Lauren Boebert’s Office

D.C. prosecutors said they are dropping charges against nine employees with Stephen Colbert’s Late Show after they were arrested for unlawful entry in June.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram broke the news on Monday’s Special Report with Bret Baier.

Pergram explained the nine Colbert staffers had been kicked out of the Capitol complex but were allowed back in by an aide for Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who then apparently left the group. Visitors are not allowed in the complex after hours unless they are accompanied by an aide.

Pergram said the group sought press passes for the Jan. 6 committee hearings but were denied because the show is “entertainment.”

“The group was supposed to have an interview and an aide with them at all times,” said Pergram. “They did not. Capitol police busted them taping comedy routines by the office of G.O.P. Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert around 8:30 at night.”

One of those arrested was Robert Smigel, who voices Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a cigar-smoking hand puppet known for vulgarly roasting his subjects.

“We do not believe it is probable that the Office would be able to obtain and sustain convictions on these charges,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement.

After reports of the arrests surfaced last month, some conservatives pretended as though the apprehensions were comparable to those arrested for violently storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters breached the grounds and delayed certification of the 2020 presidential election that he lost.

