Prospective CNN Guests Asked to Answer Probing Questions About Political Ideology, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and More

Are you a Maoist? Into Monarchism or Nazism? Are you in any weird cults? CNN would like to know, on a strictly “voluntary” basis, if you’re looking to go on air.

It’s all covered in a multi-page form for potential CNN guests, contributors, and so on that gets really personal really fast, Mediaite has learned.

The form, which a CNN insider told Mediaite is strictly voluntary, not only asks a whole lot of questions to pin down who a person is and what they are about, it does so in a multiple-choice format that might really knock your socks off.

For example, Question 7 is simply titled “Political Ideology” and features a drop-down menu. On the “Select One” list of options are things like Laissez-Faire, Libertarianism, Liberalism, and Leninism. Social Conservatism, Populism, and Progressivism are options, too. Not to mention, perhaps more shockingly, Maoism, Marxism, and even Nazism!

A CNN spokesperson tells Mediaite: “The initiative launched over a year ago and is strictly voluntary. CNN is committed to representing a variety of voices and perspectives across our platforms, and this information both helps us identify relevant guests and ensure diversity in our bookings.”

They certainly have some diverse options to select from.

Other drop-down menus cover things like Race/Ethnicity, Disability/Impairment, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Religion, Nationality and so on.

The idea is apparently to help bookers ID guests who might be good for a specific topic, so the answers are obviously pegged to the person’s name.

That way if at some point they are looking for someone who is into, say, Monarchism, which is one of the Ideology options, then they know just who to call.

Or, you know, if you need a Nazi in a pinch. Handy, that.

It’s not weird for CNN to keep a database of potential Marxist-Leninist, non-binary, Canadian-born Arkansas residents. I mean honestly that seems pretty efficient.

Still, if you’re a potential CNN guest, considering all that has gone before and all that’s happening there now, it isn’t a stretch to feel a little put off by the self-categorization. Or to wonder whether you’ll be excluded based on your answers. Or lack of answers.

But it’s strictly voluntary, though. It says so right on the thing.

Update: A CNN spokesperson responded to Mediaite’s request for comment and that statement has been included above.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.