Protesters March Outside Homes of Supreme Court Justices Before Police Break It Up
On Saturday, protesters marched on the homes of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, carrying signs and shouting about the leaked draft opinion that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
The addresses of the Justices were revealed publicly, a practice known as doxxing, by a left-wing group which used a Google map on a page exhorting protesters to visit the neighborhoods to march and to write in chalk on the streets outside their homes.
Videos were shared on social media Saturday showing the results of those appeals, including the requested chalk art.
The Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair shared several videos and photos from the protests, along with Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan. Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis and other verified Twitter users retweeted and shared additional videos.
Protestors carrying signs as they prepare to march to the justices’ houses. pic.twitter.com/VQMVdQKQ12
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022
The scene in front of Chief Justice John Roberts’ house pic.twitter.com/vJVxxFoMNO
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022
Chalk outline of a coat hanger outside Chief Justice John Roberts’ home. pic.twitter.com/2L0vK2he1y
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 7, 2022
Signs at the march. The rain hasn’t deterred the protestors much. pic.twitter.com/BKtsmR5GHZ
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Marchers with their candles say they’re making their way to Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/aC2yeWkH7W
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
The marchers have made it to what appears to be Justice Kavanaugh’s house. pic.twitter.com/c5YJMULMv7
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Fox News posted some raw video footage from outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home.
More from social media:
Outside of Kavanaugh’s house. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/6vrmkgl6dr
— FederalFelonMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) May 8, 2022
Back at Kavanaugh’s house. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/jiaSg15Okc
— FederalFelonMouse (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) May 8, 2022
The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Pro-choice protesters outside of the house of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts: pic.twitter.com/CCZJLSt3vx
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 8, 2022
Police showed up as the evening wore into night, and there were some arguments between protesters and the officers, but eventually the law enforcement presence brought the marchers’ demonstration to an end.
Protestors arguing with cops. They say arrests might start happening soon. pic.twitter.com/lUPHUMwdZ7
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Strong police presence here. They tell me maybe 50-100 people showed up and marched to both Kavanaugh’s and Robert’s homes. Not clear whether Justice Kavanaugh and his family are home but the lights are all on. pic.twitter.com/e7meSrImT3
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022
Here at Justice Kavanaugh’s house where the protest seems to have mostly cleared out. Protestors arguing with police who are telling them to get out of the street. pic.twitter.com/biE2sv3yNZ
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 8, 2022
Protest is evaporating. At least 5 coo cars showed up and protestors bailed. pic.twitter.com/W7YtTBuUfp
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
Protest couldn’t survive after the police showed up. They’ve called it a night. pic.twitter.com/RTdArsSg1h
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022
It is unlikely at this point that will be the last of it.
