Protesters March Outside Homes of Supreme Court Justices Before Police Break It Up

On Saturday, protesters marched on the homes of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts, carrying signs and shouting about the leaked draft opinion that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

The addresses of the Justices were revealed publicly, a practice known as doxxing, by a left-wing group which used a Google map on a page exhorting protesters to visit the neighborhoods to march and to write in chalk on the streets outside their homes.

Videos were shared on social media Saturday showing the results of those appeals, including the requested chalk art.

The Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair shared several videos and photos from the protests, along with Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan. Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis and other verified Twitter users retweeted and shared additional videos.

Fox News posted some raw video footage from outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home.



More from social media:

Police showed up as the evening wore into night, and there were some arguments between protesters and the officers, but eventually the law enforcement presence brought the marchers’ demonstration to an end.

It is unlikely at this point that will be the last of it.

