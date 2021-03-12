There is a lot of good news surrounding the vaccine rollout, with millions of doses being administered every week.

But the issue of vaccine hesitancy came up at Friday’s White House press briefing, specifically hesitancy among Republicans and Donald Trump supporters. New polling found that almost half of all Trump supporters said they won’t take the vaccine.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said about overall hesitancy, “We have taken a number of steps in communities where we feel we can be very effective messengers in… One of the steps we’ve taken and we can effectively do, outside of any partisan politics, is ensure there are locations… where anybody of any political persuasion can get the vaccine.”

“They don’t need a Joe Biden sticker in order to do that,” she added.

Psaki went on to acknowledge “we are not always going to be the most effective messenger” and pointed to outside efforts like the PSA from several former presidents.

When asked specifically about Republicans again, Psaki said, “We recognize as a Democratic administration with a Democratic president that we may not be the most effective messenger to communicate with hardcore supporters of the former president. And we have to be clear-eyed about that.”

Former President Donald Trump said “everybody go get your shot” during his CPAC speech a few weeks ago. After his speech, news came out for the first time that he got vaccinated in January.

You can watch above, via NBC News.

