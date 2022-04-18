Psaki Calls Out Kevin McCarthy for Saying Ukraine Should’ve Gotten Military Aid Sooner After He Condoned Trump Withholding It

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for comments he made in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

McCarthy criticized President Joe Biden for not sending aid to Ukraine soon enough, and even stated Russia would not have invaded had that been the case.

“If we would have taken those actions earlier instead of waiting till after Russia invaded, they probably never would’ve invaded had we done that sooner,” he said.

Psaki was asked about McCarthy’s comments during Monday’s press briefing.

“House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is saying President Putin probably would’ve backed off of invading Ukraine if President Biden had shipped weapons to Ukraine sooner,” the reported stated. “Does the president feel he should’ve acted sooner?”

Well first, I mean just for facts’ sake, we sent a record amount of security assistance to Ukraine during President Biden’s first year in office – more than any other president in history. And we shared a significant amount of intelligence with Ukraine about Russian intentions and military movements as you all know because we’ve talked about in here; $3.2 billion total, $2.6 billion since this conflict started. That’s in direct contrast with our predecessor, who withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine, including Javelins, which, Mr. McCarthy, who is critical of us in this moment, defended at the time as quote, “the rightful thing to do,” because he claimed people believed there was corruption in the Zelensky administration. So, I don’t know if that’s a question for us, as much as a question for him.

McCarthy notably supported Donald Trump in the face of the 45th president’s impeachment in 2019 over the aforementioned withholding of aid.

During a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump made the disbursement of aid contingent on the Ukraine opening an investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings in the country. Joe Biden was running for the Democratic nomination at the time of the phone call.

“Nothing in that phone call is impeachable,” McCarthy said at the time.

Watch above via the White House.

