Psaki Concurs With Reporter Who Says Biden ‘Neanderthal’ Remark Didn’t Go Far Enough, Should Say ‘People Are Gonna Die Because of You’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed to agree with a reporter who suggested President Joe Biden didn’t go far enough by decrying the “Neanderthal thinking” of removing coronavirus restrictions around the country.

As Psaki conducted her latest press briefing on Thursday, she addressed the claims critics raised against the president by suggesting he called Republican state leaders “Neanderthals.”

After clearing up Biden’s remarks, Psaki was asked “why doesn’t the president consider ratcheting up his rhetoric” in response to people in red states who refuse to follow the science of pandemic safety.

“Why doesn’t he think about saying ‘folks, here’s the deal, if you don’t wear your mask, people are gonna die because of you,” Psaki was asked, and she recognized the attention-grabbing premise as “well noted.”

“I will say, the president has been clear that if people wear masks for 100 days, 60,000 lives could be saved,” Psaki continued. “He also though does not believe that people of any state, or any American, should be hurt by the guidance of their leadership. So that’s why he’s spoken directly to the American people…about the impact of mask-wearing, of social distancing, and taking the vaccine when people can have access to it.”

Watch above, via The White House.

