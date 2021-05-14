Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday on the timing of the CDC’s announcement lifting most mask guidelines for vaccinated people.

Doocy started off by asking, “There are a lot of questions about the timing of the CDC’s announcement yesterday. So did somebody… in the Biden administration update this guidance for political reasons?”

“No,” Psaki responded.

She said the CDC has been “constantly reviewing the data” to provide “accurate and up-to-date guidance,” including how the vaccines are very effective against the variants.

Doocy brought up what President Joe Biden said in early March criticizing Texas for lifting its mask mandate, calling it “neanderthal thinking.”

“Our north star has been listening to the guidance of our health and medical experts and teams,” Psaki responded.

She reiterated that the medical experts at the CDC made the determination about new masking guidelines.

“That was not a decision directed by, made by the White House. The White House was informed of that decision,” Psaki said. “I know I am reassured by listening to the guidance of health and medical experts, not political decision-making.”

