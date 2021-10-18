Psaki Rejects Fox’s Doocy Comparing Biden’s DOJ Influence to Trump’s: Former President ‘Used His Office to Incite an Insurrection’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on Fox News’ Peter Doocy for putting forth the idea that President Joe Biden’s attitude towards the Justice Department is comparable to that of former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Doocy noted that Biden told reporters last week he supports the Justice Department prosecuting people who defy subpoenas from the January 6 House Select Committee. This prompted Doocy to ask “Why did the president break his promise not to enter into any decisions about what cases the Justice Department should bring and not bring?”

Psaki asked Doocy what “promise” Biden supposedly broke, so Doocy asked why didn’t Biden say he would leave that decision up to the Justice Department. Psaki responded by referring back to her previous statement that “January 6th was one of the darkest days in our democracy,” and that [Biden] believes in the Department of Justice’s purview and independent decision-making.

“That continues to be his view, and that continues to be how he will govern,” Psaki said.

“That is not what he said,” Doocy retorted, and Psaki countered that how Biden operates on the matter is the most important thing.

“So what’s changed since last year when he said I will not do what former President Trump does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happen?” Doocy asked.

“Well, since you gave me the opportunity here,” Psaki said, “former President Trump used his office to incite an insurrection. He put political pressure on senior DOJ officials to propagate lies about the election to the point where they threatened to resign en masse. I think there’s hardly a comparison there.”

