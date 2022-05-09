Psaki Says U.S. at ‘Serious Risk’ of Nationwide Abortion Ban

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday she believes there is a serious chance abortion might eventually be outlawed nationwide.

During one of her final briefings before departing the White House this week, Psaki was asked about recent comments from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell about a ban on abortion. McConnell spoke in the wake of a leaked draft opinion which signals the Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

USA Today asked McConnell if such a ban is “worthy of debate.”

“If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies — not only at the state level but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area,” he said.

On Congress outlawing abortion nationwide, he concluded, “So yeah, it’s possible.” McConnell added he would not be willing to scrap the filibuster in order to pass an abortion ban.

The Kentucky Republican’s comment came up Monday.

“On abortion, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said that a national ban on abortion could be possible, depending on the votes,” Mary Bruce with ABC News asked Psaki. “Without court intervention, just how at risk does the administration believe the U.S. is to completely outlawing abortion?”

Psaki told Bruce she believes there is a possibility abortion could become illegal nationwide if Republicans take power.

“I think we’re at serious risk,” she said. “You noted Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in Congress are talking about a national ban on a woman’s right to choose.”

Psaki cited a number of state laws passed in the south which would make abortion illegal

“So, as the president has said over the course of the last nearly week, his concern is about, yes, a woman’s right to make choices about her own healthcare, about what this final opinion could be,” she said. “It’s also about what choices could be made that go beyond that.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

