Psaki Says ‘We Don’t Need To Kick the Can’ on Debt Limit: Republicans Can Still ‘Join Us in Being Adults’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday Republicans should “join us in being adults” on the debt ceiling.

There has been a bit of a congressional showdown over raising the debt ceiling. A number of Republicans planned to filibuster the debt limit, but on Wednesday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threw out a proposal

McConnell blamed Democrats for “another self-created” crisis, but said he would allow them “to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December.”

Psaki was asked during Wednesday’s briefing if President Joe Biden would support this short-term debt ceiling deal for now.

“We don’t need to kick the can. We don’t need to go through a cumbersome process that every day brings additional risks,” Psaki responded.

She emphasized the consequences of default would be too severe and that “we don’t need to incur that risk uncertainty.”

“We’re at this point because Republicans in Congress treated the savings accounts and retirement savings of the American people, Social Security checks of retirees, and veterans benefits like a game of Monopoly, putting the stability and security of the American people at risk,” Psaki said.

She added that Republicans could still “join us in being adults in the room.”

