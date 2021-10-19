Psaki Stumps Doocy on Leading Cause of Death for Cops After Fox Reporter Questions Police Vaccine Mandates

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered Fox News’ Peter Doocy’s question about vaccine mandate opposition by stressing the importance of saving lives from the coronavirus.

During Tuesday ‘s White House press briefing, Doocy questioned Psaki by referring to recent news that police officers around the country are refusing to get vaccinated for Covid, and are rallying against mandates requiring them to do so. Doocy noted that cops and military members might “walk off the job” instead of getting vaccinated and asked Psaki “at the end of the day, does a vaccine mandate keep people safer?”

The two went back and forth over the possible severity if the scenario were to have a tangible impact on police or military readiness. At one point in their dialogue, Doocy pointed to “other problems in the world,” and he pressed Psaki on whether she had any concerns about a list of violent crimes he read off.

“What was the number one cause of death among police officers last year? Do you know?” Psaki asked Doocy. When she didn’t get a response, she answered “Covid-19, so that’s something we’re working to address, and police departments are working to address.”

Doocy referred back to his list of violent crimes, asking again if there’s any concerns about addressing these issues if police/military forces shrink from vaccine mandate walkouts. Psaki responded by noting more than 700,000 Americans have died of Covid by now, and “it’s something that we should take seriously” after how many police officers have also perished.

The Officer Down Memorial Page, a database tracking the deaths of cops in the line of duty, has determined that there have been 366 law enforcement deaths in 2021. As of this writing, 234 of the fallen officers tracked were killed by Covid. Last year, there were 374 deaths among law enforcement personnel, 245 of which were from Covid.

