Psaki Tells Peter Doocy Capturing Terrorists Behind Airport Attack Not Enough for Biden: ‘He Does Not Want Them to Live on the Earth Anymore’

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday on what President Joe Biden is going to do about the terrorists who killed U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghans were killed in an attack at the Kabul airport where evacuations have continued.

Doocy brought up Biden’s comments about hunting down the terrorists responsible and asked, “What does that look like? Is he going to order a mission to kill the people responsible or would he be satisfied if they are captured and brought to trial?”

Psaki responded, “I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the Earth anymore.”

Doocy followed up by asking about “terrorists with millions of dollars worth of bounties on their heads” being involved in security amid the evacuations.

“Are we going to try to bring those known terrorists to justice before we leave the country?”

“Peter, I think our focus right now is on doing everything we can to get the remaining American citizens who want to depart out of the country, to get our Afghan partners out of the country,” Psaki said. “This is not a preferred relationship or a situation that we would have designed if we had started from scratch. I think that’s very clear.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

