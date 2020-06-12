Director Spike Lee torched NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology to black athletes for going against kneeling as a peaceful protest, calling his gesture a “punk move” for failing to mention Colin Kaepernick by name.

The View host Sunny Hostin asked Lee what Kaepernick was owed from the NFL following Goodell’s apology, noting that she believed he deserved a spot back on league, along with back pay and a Nobel Peace Prize.

Instead of commenting on Kaepernick, Lee gave the hosts an unfiltered review of Goodell’s apology, and he did not hold back.

“Well, I think that Mr. Roger Goodell, the Commissioner of the ‘No Freedom League,’ that apology was weak,” Lee said. “It was piss-poor and plain bogus. How can you apologize for your misguided acts probably spurred on by Agent Orange and the White House and not mention Colin Kaepernick? It is a point-blank punk move, and I mean every word I say. It was a punk move.”

Goodell apologized for opposing kneeling as a peaceful form of protest last week and admitted that the league failed to listen to their players, but did not mention any athletes by name.

In another attempt to correct its past handling of inequity in the U.S., Goodell sent a memo to NFL teams on Friday announcing that the league would now recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday:

A memo that went to NFL teams today: pic.twitter.com/XsKpDmQ6UT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 12, 2020

Watch above, via ABC.

