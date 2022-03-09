Fox News offered a unanimously-horrified response as the network rolled footage from the Ukrainian maternity and children’s hospital that was blown apart by a Russian airstrike.

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas presented the video on America Reports, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded an international response while denouncing the hospital attack. Llenas warned viewers the video was “disturbing” as he rolled footage of a pregnant woman being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher.

From Llenas’ narration:

This is tough. These are women that were in labor at the time that several Russian bombs fell on this maternity ward and children’s hospital, according to Ukrainian officials. You can see this woman is injured around her hip. You can see the devastation in and around that hospital. It is completely charred in terms of the windows being blown out, and you can see this woman, who was essentially just about to bring new life into this world.

Llenas called the situation “chaotic” as he kept rolling footage of women, children, and bloodied civilians emerging from the hospital.

“This is video of war crimes,” Llenas summarized, explaining that the footage flies in the face of Russia’s claim that they aren’t attacking civilian targets.

Llenas called the footage “hard to watch” as he threw the feed back to the Fox newsroom, and Sandra Smith strongly agreed.

“That’s hard for anybody to watch,” she said. “I mean, it’s just pure evil what is happening there. Women giving birth, children that desperately need help, it’s horrible.”

“Bryan is right,” John Roberts concluded. “That is tough to watch.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

