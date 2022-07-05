‘Put Hands on People’: Texas Lt. Gov. Rages on Fox News Migrant ‘Invasion’ an Attack Just Like Pearl Harbor

Fox News’s Trace Gallagher interviewed Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R-TX) on Tuesday about the influx of migrants coming into the U.S., which Patrick compared to an “attack” akin to Pearl Harbor.

Patrick made the hyperbolic comments in a conversation that was meant to be about fentanyl coming into the country illegally. Patrick began by saying President Joe Biden’s policies always result in the “killing Americans” and added that multiple Texas counties are prepared to declare they are under “an invasion” – a move he vehemently supports.

The term “invasion” became hotly contested in the media after a 21-year-old white killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and wrote in his manifesto that “this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

“It makes me ill every time I hear it because they’re just lying to people. We are being invaded and if we’re being invaded under the Constitution, I think that gives us the power to put hands on people and send them back,” raged Patrick.

Gallagher tried to wrap the interview at that point, adding:

Lieutenant Governor, I got to go. But I want quickly your opinion on this whole Operation Lonestar thing because I want to know what it’s like for the state of Texas to have to do the federal government’s job. And is this going to benefit this declaration of an invasion? Will it benefit your state? Will it help you?

“Well, since the United Nations has called this the worst border in the world, it should help us put hands on people and send them back,” Patrick added.

A new UN study “labeled the border crossing between the U.S. and Mexico the deadliest migration land route in the world,” according to Fox News digital on Monday.

“And look, Trace, we normally spend 400 million a year on the border, which is an extraordinary amount of money this year. As president of the Senate, I allocated and the governor signed off on 4 billion. We’re spending $4 billion. That’s more. That’s a bigger budget than some states have in total. We have thousands of National Guard, a thousand or hundreds of troopers, and other law enforcement on the border,” continued Patrick.

“These people are a danger to America. Every American should be angry about this. This is the biggest danger we have to your family, to your teenager who order some drug over line that he has no idea what’s in that pill. And it’s fentanyl and it kills me. It’s all on me,” Patrick added, turning back to fentanyl.

“Every student across this country, every young person needs that same warning. You can’t take anything because you have no idea where it came from or what’s in it,” he added.

Patrick concluded by saying the U.S. is being “attacked just as we were on Pearl Harbor. This is an attack on the American public. It’s an attack on our young people. It’s an attack on our border. And the president needs to stand up and fight back. And if he doesn’t, he needs to step down.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

